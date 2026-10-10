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  • /EC-SIR row protest escalates: Internet suspended, 1,500+ detained; AISA Chief Neha Bora held

EC-SIR row protest escalates: Internet suspended, 1,500+ detained; AISA Chief Neha Bora held

Delhi Police detained student leader Neha Bora and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke amid Saturday's protests demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 02:31 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 02:38 PM IST
EC-SIR row protest escalates: Internet suspended, 1,500+ detained; AISA Chief Neha Bora held
Image Credit: ANI, X/@neha_aisa. All India Students' Association president Neha Bora.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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EC-SIR row protest escalates: Internet suspended, 1,500+ detained; AISA Chief Neha Bora held
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