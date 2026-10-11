/'Delhi turned into cantonment': CJP alleges government curbs are an attempt to turn public against protest

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das on Sunday accused the BJP-led Centre of turning Delhi into a 'cantonment' to discredit the protests over alleged electoral roll irregularities. He claimed that thousands of security personnel had been brought to the capital and said restrictions on Metro services, trains and shops were inconveniencing ordinary residents while creating resentment against the youth-led movement.
Addressing a press conference following his release from preventive detention, Das alleged that security personnel had been brought to Delhi from Naxal-affected areas, Bengal, Kashmir and border postings to prevent protesters from gathering at Jantar Mantar.
"Let me tell you what has happened over the past three to four days. The entire city of Delhi has been turned into a cantonment. Between 30,000 and 40,000 security personnel have been called in. Troops from Naxal-affected areas, Bengal and Kashmir, including BSF personnel from border areas, have been airlifted to Delhi. More than 40,000 personnel have reportedly been deployed, and the city has been placed under heavy restrictions," he said.
Das argued that the restrictions were affecting people who had no connection with the protests and accused the government of deliberately creating public resentment against the youth-led agitation.
He added, "This is creating a major problem. If you want to create a negative atmosphere around protesters and a movement, you do not just make things difficult for the protesters; you also create problems for ordinary citizens who may not even be participating in the protest. This creates a negative image of the movement, and that is exactly what is happening in Delhi."
Delhi: CJP Co-Convenor Saurav Das says, "Let me tell you what has happened over the past three to four days. The entire city of Delhi has been turned into a cantonment. Between 30,000 and 40,000 security personnel have been called in. Troops from Naxal-affected areas, Bengal and Kashmir, including BSF personnel from border areas, have been airlifted to Delhi. More than 40,000 personnel have reportedly been deployed, and the city has been placed under heavy restrictions. This is creating a major problem. If you want to create a negative atmosphere around protesters and a movement, you do not just make things difficult for the protesters; you also create problems for ordinary citizens who may not even be participating in the protest. This creates a negative image of the movement, and that is exactly what is happening in Delhi. Closing 57 metro stations, suspending trains coming to Delhi from other states, cancelling Rajdhani Express services and shutting shops—all this is affecting ordinary people. Today is Sunday, and many people would normally be out doing their work. What purpose does shutting shops serve The government believes this will create a negative atmosphere against the youth and the movement..."— IANS (@ians_india) October 11, 2026
"Closing 57 Metro stations, suspending trains coming to Delhi from other states, cancelling Rajdhani Express services and shutting shops—all this is affecting ordinary people. Today is Sunday, and many people would normally be out doing their work. What purpose does shutting shops serve? The government believes this will create a negative atmosphere against the youth and the movement," he said.
Delhi Police had initially sought restrictions at 57 Metro stations, but the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation subsequently reduced the number to 45 following the Supreme Court's intervention. Several trains were cancelled or rescheduled on Friday and Saturday, although Northern Railway announced that services would operate according to their normal schedules on Sunday.
Das also compared the security restrictions in the national capital to the Emergency imposed in 1975, accusing the government of creating conditions resembling authoritarian rule.
"There is a situation resembling an open emergency across the country. Such conditions were last witnessed in 1975 under a dictatorial regime," he said.
Meanwhile, CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka accused Delhi Police of behaving inhumanly when party founder Abhijeet Dipke was informed of his grandmother's death while in custody.
"Abhijeet's grandmother passed away yesterday. When Abhijeet was informed about her death, Delhi Police behaved in such an inhuman manner. I feel ashamed that the police in the national capital of this country behaved this way. Even when Dipke was informed about his grandmother's death, Delhi Police personnel were standing there with cameras and microphones. They tried to turn even this incident into a spectacle," Ranka said.
Police had earlier said that Dipke was informed of his grandmother's death and offered the option of returning home for the last rites.
The remarks came hours after Dipke, Das and Ranka were released on Sunday following an order by an Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantonment Police Station. The three had been detained after their flight landed at Delhi airport on Saturday, ahead of the proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar.
According to CJP's legal team, the leaders were released on the condition that they maintain public peace for one year.
Thousands of protesters, including student activists and opposition politicians, were detained during Saturday's police action. Most were subsequently released.
Delhi Police have also registered more than 20 FIRs in connection with attempts to hold unauthorised demonstrations. Officials said the cases involved alleged obstruction of public servants, assault on police personnel and violations of restrictions imposed in the capital.
Police had denied permission for the Jantar Mantar protest, citing public safety, traffic concerns and issues with the application. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also criticised the demonstrations, saying that the capital could not be held hostage.
The CJP-led agitation centres on allegations of irregularities in the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Protesters have demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that eligible voters have been removed from electoral lists.
The Election Commission and the BJP have denied allegations of electoral manipulation.
The movement renewed its call for demonstrations at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, while smaller protests continued across Delhi despite heavy security.
The INDIA opposition bloc has also announced another demonstration in Delhi for Monday. Opposition leaders are expected to press their demand for Kumar's resignation and raise concerns over the electoral roll revision process.
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