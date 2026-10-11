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'Delhi turned into cantonment': CJP alleges government curbs are an attempt to turn public against protest

CJP co-convenor Saurav Das accused the BJP-led Centre of turning Delhi into a cantonment and creating public resentment against protesters. 

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 03:37 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 04:08 PM IST
'Delhi turned into cantonment': CJP alleges government curbs are an attempt to turn public against protest
Image Credit: ANI, IANS. CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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