/'Delhi turned into cantonment': CJP alleges government curbs are an attempt to turn public against protest

Delhi: CJP Co-Convenor Saurav Das says, "Let me tell you what has happened over the past three to four days. The entire city of Delhi has been turned into a cantonment. Between 30,000 and 40,000 security personnel have been called in. Troops from Naxal-affected areas, Bengal and Kashmir, including BSF personnel from border areas, have been airlifted to Delhi. More than 40,000 personnel have reportedly been deployed, and the city has been placed under heavy restrictions. This is creating a major problem. If you want to create a negative atmosphere around protesters and a movement, you do not just make things difficult for the protesters; you also create problems for ordinary citizens who may not even be participating in the protest. This creates a negative image of the movement, and that is exactly what is happening in Delhi. Closing 57 metro stations, suspending trains coming to Delhi from other states, cancelling Rajdhani Express services and shutting shops—all this is affecting ordinary people. Today is Sunday, and many people would normally be out doing their work. What purpose does shutting shops serve The government believes this will create a negative atmosphere against the youth and the movement..."