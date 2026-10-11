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Delhi Police continue detentions over anti-CEC protest despite Supreme Court order

Delhi Police detained more CJP protesters after the Supreme Court warned against illegal detention and ordered normal Metro services and free movement.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 04:42 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 04:44 PM IST
Delhi Police continue detentions over anti-CEC protest despite Supreme Court order
Image Credit: IANS. Police detain protesters in Connaught Place.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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Delhi Police continue detentions over anti-CEC protest despite Supreme Court order
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