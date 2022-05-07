हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi Class 9th result

Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2022 released at edudel.nic.in, edustud.nic.in; here's direct link, steps to check

Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2022: Students can check class 9th and 10th results via DoE's official websites at https://www.edudel.nic.in and https://edustud.nic.in.

Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2022 released at edudel.nic.in, edustud.nic.in; here&#039;s direct link, steps to check
REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2022: The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has declared the Delhi government school class 9 and class 11 results 2022. The Delhi school Class IX and XI Annual Result 2021-22 have been announced on Delhi DoE's official websites. 

Students can check class 9th and 10th results via DoE's official websites at https://www.edudel.nic.in and https://edustud.nic.in.

Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2022: How to check result at www.edudel.nic.in, https://edustud.nic.in

  • Visit the official websites – https://www.edudel.nic.in or https://edustud.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the "Result 2021-2022". 
  • You'll be redirected to a new page where you need to click on "IX and XI Annual Result 2021-22 - Open Link" option.
  • Enter your student id, class and date of birth.
  • Your Delhi Class 9 and 11 Result 2021-2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Delhi Class IX, XI Results 2021-2022: Direct link to check result

Students are advised to take a printout of their Class IX and Class XI results for future reference. 

