Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2022: The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has declared the Delhi government school class 9 and class 11 results 2022. The Delhi school Class IX and XI Annual Result 2021-22 have been announced on Delhi DoE's official websites.

Students can check class 9th and 10th results via DoE's official websites at https://www.edudel.nic.in and https://edustud.nic.in.

Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2022: How to check result at www.edudel.nic.in, https://edustud.nic.in

Visit the official websites – https://www.edudel.nic.in or https://edustud.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Result 2021-2022".

You'll be redirected to a new page where you need to click on "IX and XI Annual Result 2021-22 - Open Link" option.

Enter your student id, class and date of birth.

Your Delhi Class 9 and 11 Result 2021-2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Students are advised to take a printout of their Class IX and Class XI results for future reference.