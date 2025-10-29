Delhi Cloud Seeding: Data Shows Minor Drop In PM2.5 Levels, But No Rain Yet — Here’s Why

Delhi Cloud Seeding: The government of Delhi completed two consecutive cloud seeding operations as part of its robust air quality management strategy on Tuesday. The move comes after the national capital recorded a sharp deterioration in its Air Quality Index (AQI) over the past few days.

According to a press note, the sorties were managed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur's expert team.

What Is Cloud Seeding?

Cloud seeding is an advanced weather modification science. The process is intended to trigger or enhance rainfall from suitable clouds by introducing selected particles, such as silver iodide or sodium chloride, using aircraft or other means.

How Was Delhi Cloud Seeding Conducted?

It was launched from IIT Kanpur and Meerut airfields and covered Khekra, Burari, North Karol Bagh, Mayur Vihar, Sadakpur, Bhojpur, and surrounding sectors.

Each flare weighed around 0.5 kg, with eight flares released per sortie. It dispersed a tested mixture designed to enhance precipitation potential. Reported humidity levels in seeded clouds ranged from 15 to 20 per cent --lower than ideal, but sufficient for a scientifically meaningful test.

As per the news agency ANI, the operation lasted about one and a half hours for each sortie, ensuring consistent coverage.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated, "According to expert forecasts, rain after seeding could occur anytime in the next 24 hours, depending on cloud moisture. Initial weather radar readings and on-ground observations recorded light rainfall of 0.1-0.2 mm at Delhi-Noida Border around 4 PM, indicating some positive response from the seeded clouds."

What Was The Outcome?

The preliminary results suggested that data from 20 selected monitoring sites across the city were captured, with a primary focus on AQI, PM2.5, and PM10, the most direct pollution markers.

ANI reported that before the first seeding, PM2.5 at Mayur Vihar, Karol Bagh, and Burari were 221, 230, and 229 ug/m³, which fell to 207, 206, and 203 ug/m³, respectively, after the operation, the press note stated.

PM10 at the same sites dropped from 207, 206, and 209 ug/m³ to 177, 163, and 177 ug/m³ post-seeding, it added.

With minimal winds reported, this reduction is attributed mainly to the added cloud moisture and particle settling caused by the cloud seeding particles.

Why No Rain In Delhi?

IT Kanpur Director Manindra Agarwal, in an interview with NDTV, explained that while 14 flares were fired, there has not been any rain so far. He elaborated that the clouds present do not have "very high moisture," and this makes the probability of causing rain low. However, the expert also added that the tests have boosted the team's confidence and cited conflicting reports of rain predictions on Wednesday.

According to the NDTV report, Agarwal added that two more such flights are scheduled for Wednesday (October 29).

Delhi's 3rd Cloud Seeding Trial

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa reportedly informed on Tuesday that a third round of cloud seeding will be conducted in the national capital.

The second cloud-seeding trial was conducted on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the first trial was conducted last week over Burari.

(with ANI inputs)