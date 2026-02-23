Delhi CM announces Rs 25,000 reward for persons saving road accident victims

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Monday, announced that her government has decided to implement the Central government's 'Rah-Veer' scheme that offers a prize of Rs 25,000 to those who save lives of road accident victims.

"Under this scheme, citizens who assist seriously injured road accident victims will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 25,000 along with a certificate of appreciation," an official statement said.

If a person saves one or more seriously injured victims in the same accident, the maximum reward payable will remain Rs 25,000.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Additionally, 10 of the most outstanding Rah-Veers selected annually will receive a special national award of Rs 1 lakh each.

Every award will be accompanied by a certificate of appreciation.

The Chief Minister said that the Central government has introduced this financial incentive to encourage humanitarian action, enabling ordinary citizens to help seriously injured accident victims without fear and demonstrate compassion.

She added that the primary objective of the scheme is to motivate members of the public to ensure that seriously injured road accident victims receive medical attention within the 'golden hour'.

She noted that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways believes that if more people come forward to assist the seriously injured, a significant reduction in road accident fatalities can be achieved.

The Chief Minister said that people often hesitate to help due to fear of legal complications or police procedures; however, this scheme will remove such apprehensions and encourage citizens to step forward.

She added that in a metropolis like Delhi, where thousands of vehicles ply the roads daily, access to medical assistance within the golden hour for the seriously injured can prove decisive between life and death.

"With financial incentives and legal protection in place, more individuals will be encouraged to promptly transport seriously injured road accident victims to hospitals, thereby saving precious lives," CM Gupta said.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the Delhi government will implement the scheme effectively, strengthening both road safety and humanitarian responsiveness in the national capital.

According to Chief Minister Gupta, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued detailed guidelines to states and Union Territories for effective implementation, and following these guidelines, the Delhi government has decided to adopt the scheme.

She added that the initiative has been framed in accordance with the Good Samaritan Rules notified under Section 134A of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.

These rules provide legal protection to citizens who voluntarily assist seriously injured, distressed or vulnerable persons.

The Central government has now supplemented this humanitarian initiative with a financial reward to further encourage public participation, a statement said.

The Chief Minister said that the scheme aims not only to save the lives of seriously injured road accident victims but also to foster a culture of compassion in society.

The Delhi government believes that greater public participation can substantially reduce mortality arising from road accidents, CM Gupta added.