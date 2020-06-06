Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal lashes out at private hospitals denying service, says will stop black marketing of beds

New Delhi: Speaking on the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the national capital, Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday (June 6, 2020) lashed out at private hospitals after reports surfaced that private hospitals have denied service to COVID-19 patients.

Addressing a live press conference, Kejriwal said, ''Some hospitals are denying admission to COVID19 patients. I am warning those who think they will be able to do black-marketing of beds using the influence of their protectors from other parties, you will not be spared.''

Kejriwal further assured people that he will ensure that black marketing of beds is stopped and said that several private hospitals have been overcharging as well as denying Covid-19 patients the necessary care which is unfair.

Speaking on the testing capacity, the Delhi CM said that maximum number of test in India is being conducted in Delhi and no other state near to its number. He further said that asymptomatic people should avoid testing as the number of patients now are continuously increasing and its impossible to get them all tested.

He said there is a chance that the system can collapse if everyone begins or starts demanding tests even if the people wanting to test are asymptomatic.

However, he mentioned that those complaining of breathlessness or high fever should be taken care of. He said that an order will be passed to make sure that these patients are taken in and there is no demand for Covid-19 tests.