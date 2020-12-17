Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tears 3 farm laws, appeals Centre to meet demands of farmers

Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (December 17) addressing a special session of Delhi Assembly, called to discuss farmers' agitation, said, "I want to ask the Central government how many sacrifices farmers will have to make, to get their voices heard."

Addressing the session, Kejriwal said, "Every farmer has become Bhagat Singh. Govt is saying that they are reaching out to farmers and trying to explain the benefits of Farm Bills. UP CM told farmers that they'll benefit from these bills as their land won't be taken away. Is it a benefit?"

Questioning the Centre, the Delhi CM said, "What was the hurry to get Farm Laws passed in Parliament during a pandemic? It has happened for first time that three laws were passed without voting in Rajya Sabha."

"I hereby tear three farm laws in this assembly and appeal Centre not to become worst than Britishers," Arvind Kejriwal said, adding "I am a citizen of this country first, a Chief Minister later. This assembly rejects the three laws and appeals to the Central government to meet the demands of farmers."

Kejriwal further said 20 protesting farmers have died so far and asked the Centre when it will "wake up", adding that the Centre should not be under the impression that the farmers will simply return to their homes. In 1907, a farmers' protest had continued for nine months till the British rulers repealed some laws, he added.

Later talking to reporters, Kejriwal said that Delhi Assembly rejected all three farm laws and have appealed Central government that it should take back these black laws, adding "More than 20 farmers have died during 20 days of protest. On average, one farmer is getting martyred daily in this movement."

Earlier, Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot tabled a resolution in the legislative assembly to repeal the Centre's three new farm laws.

The AAP government has convened a one-day special session of the Delhi assembly to discuss the alleged misappropriation of nearly Rs 2,500 crore in the municipal corporations.

AAP MLA Mahendra Goyal tore a copy of the farm laws during his speech in the assembly, adding "I refuse to accept these black laws which are against farmers."

Many AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, had joined the farmers' day-long fast on Monday in protest against the farm laws.