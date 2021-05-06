Delhi CM Kejriwal thanks PM Modi for Oxygen supply, requests for 700 MT daily

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (May 6, 2021) after the national capital reportedly received 730 metric tonnes of oxygen on May 5. He requested that the same quantity be supplied to the national capital everyday.

In a letter to the PM, Kejriwal said that it was for the first time that Delhi had received the desired supply of the life-saving gas.

“Delhi has a consumption of 700 metric tonnes of oxygen on a daily basis. We have been urging the Centre on a regular basis to give us 700 metric tonnes. It was for the first time yesterday that Delhi received 730 metric tonnes," he said in the letter.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart on behalf of Delhiites. I request you that Delhi should be given at least this much of oxygen on a daily basis and there should not be any reduction in this quantity. The whole of Delhi will be grateful to you," he said.

The letter from Kejriwal comes amid escalating tensions between the Centre and the Kejriwal-led government over oxygen supply.

The Supreme Court, which is now presiding over at the matter, told the centre that its formula for oxygen allocation for Delhi has been an exercise in gross undercounting and that it requires a complete revamp.

Several hospitals across Delhi and its suburbs have been sending out SOS messages about their depleting oxygen supplies.