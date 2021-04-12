Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to chair COVID-19 review meeting amid surge in cases

New Delhi: A day after Delhi reported the highest single-day spike with 10,774 new COVID-19 cases, AAP leader and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting to take stock of the situation.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at 12 noon today.

Delhi registered 10,774 new cases and 48 deaths in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Sunday. The cumulative count of infections has reached 7,25,197.

The Chief Minister earlier hinted out at a lockdown, stating that the government will be left with no option but to impose lockdown if the condition in hospitals worsens.

"Delhi government is not in favour of lockdown, but we will be left with no options if the situation worsens in hospitals," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

He further urged the Centre to free the inoculation drive in the country from age restrictions. He backed up his demand saying that 65 percent of patients in Delhi from the infection are under 45 years of age.

Meanwhile, the inauguration of Delhi's new Chandni Chowk which was scheduled for April 17 has been reportedly called off. It was slated to be inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and is called off due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, reports suggest.

The report citing a circular, issued on April 9, by the PWD minister's office, stated that there is a lack of clarity on whether the inauguration would be held at a later date.

Live TV