Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to perform Lakshmi Puja at Akshardham temple on Diwali

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will perform the Lakshmi Puja at Akshardham temple on Diwali evening along with his Cabinet colleagues. The Chief Minister has appealed to the people not to burst crackers on the festival and join in the worship programme to be televised in the evening.

The pujan will begin at 7.15 pm and the event will be live streamed.

Earlier on Saturday morning, the Delhi CM and Lt Governor Anil Baijal greeted Delhiites on Diwali, and appealed to the people to take precautions in view of COVID-19 pandemic and wear masks and maintain social distancing to celebrate a pollution free Diwali.

"Heartiest greetings and congratulations to all Delhiites on Dipawali. This auspicious festival is a symbol of victory of light over darkness. I wish this festival of diyas to bring peace, prosperity and boundless joy and happiness in lives of all," Baijal tweeted.

The Chief Minister also took to Twitter to wish people on Diwali, invoking blessings of goddess Lakshmi in their lives. "The two crore people of Delhi will together perform Diwali Pujan and chant mantras at 7.39 PM today, that will be telecast live. Let us be a part of Delhi's Diwali," he said in a tweet.

The Delhi government has imposed a complete ban on sale, purchase and bursting of firecrackers till November 30, in view of rising pollution level and COVID-19.

