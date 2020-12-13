Farmers protest: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urges Centre to shun arrogance and scrap farm laws

New Delhi: In a major confrontation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticised the BJP-ruled Centre for its handling of the farmers' protest, and announced that his party Aam Aadmi Party will hold a one-day fast on Monday in response to a call given by the agitating farmers.

On Sunday, in a virtual press conference, the chief minister said the Centre should immediately accept all demands of the farmers.

Kejriwal called on the Centre to shun "arrogance" and scrap the three controversial farm laws as demanded by farmers union leaders, and also urged that a Bill be brought which will guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural produce.

Kejriwal said he will hold one-day fast on Monday in response to a call given by the agitating farmers and urged his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers as well as the people of the country to join in.

The farmer unions have also announced a hunger strike from 8 am to 5 pm on December 14 at Singhu border where scores of farmers have been protesting since November 26.

In another press conference, Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Gopal Rai said the workers of the ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP) will observe a fast on Monday in solidarity with the farmers.

"The AAP has decided that its party workers will observe fast to protest against the farm laws at the party headquarters in ITO area. The MLAs and councillors will lead the group fasting from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm," said Rai.

Meanwhile, the agitation in and around Delhi entered its 18th day on Sunday, with the farmers' call to block Delhi-Jaipur highway.

The farmers are protesting against the recently enacted Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

