हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urges children to participate in anti-dengue campaign

The campaign is witnessing huge participation from children, a statement by the AAP government said.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urges children to participate in anti-dengue campaign
File Photo

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday encouraged children to participate in the city government's anti-dengue campaign.

Marking the fifth Sunday of the government's '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' campaign, he asked the children to inspect their houses for 10 minutes at 10 am every Sunday and replace the stagnant clean water. He also asked them to urge their friends to be a part of the initiative.

"Delhi's campaign against dengue continues. Today, on the fifth Sunday of the campaign, I replaced the water at home and eliminated the possibility of breeding of dengue mosquitoes. I urge everyone to be a part of this campaign every Sunday. #10Hafte10Baje10Minute ?Har Ravivaar, Dengue Par Vaar'," Kejriwal said on Twitter in Hindi.

The campaign is witnessing huge participation from children, a statement by the AAP government said.

"In this campaign against dengue, the children of Delhi are doing their homework well. Other students along with Yuvraj who studies in class 8, also checked their houses and replaced the stagnant water. I pray to God that our children remain safe from dengue, stay healthy, and do good in life," the CM said in another post.

 

Tags:
DelhiArvind KejriwalAnti-dengue campaign
Next
Story

Tribal girl's body found hanging from tree in Rajasthan's Baran
  • 65,49,373Confirmed
  • 1,01,782Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,45,82,924Confirmed
  • 10,27,823Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT21M11S

IPL Masala Unlock : Listen IPL Masala Unlock Analysis by RJ Raunac