Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urges children to participate in anti-dengue campaign

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday encouraged children to participate in the city government's anti-dengue campaign.

Marking the fifth Sunday of the government's '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' campaign, he asked the children to inspect their houses for 10 minutes at 10 am every Sunday and replace the stagnant clean water. He also asked them to urge their friends to be a part of the initiative.

"Delhi's campaign against dengue continues. Today, on the fifth Sunday of the campaign, I replaced the water at home and eliminated the possibility of breeding of dengue mosquitoes. I urge everyone to be a part of this campaign every Sunday. #10Hafte10Baje10Minute ?Har Ravivaar, Dengue Par Vaar'," Kejriwal said on Twitter in Hindi.

The campaign is witnessing huge participation from children, a statement by the AAP government said.

"In this campaign against dengue, the children of Delhi are doing their homework well. Other students along with Yuvraj who studies in class 8, also checked their houses and replaced the stagnant water. I pray to God that our children remain safe from dengue, stay healthy, and do good in life," the CM said in another post.