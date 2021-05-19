Delhi CM Does Not Speak for India, clarifies Centre as Singapore refutes Kejriwal's Covid variant remark

New Delhi: Singapore Foreign Ministry on Wednesday (May 19) issued a strong statement on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's comments on Covid variant from Singapore, saying that it was "disappointed that a prominent political figure had failed to ascertain the facts before making such claims."

Responding to Singapore, EAM Dr S Jaishankar said, "Singapore and India have been solid partners in the fight against COVID-19...However, irresponsible comments from those who should know better can damage long-standing partnerships. So, let me clarify- Delhi CM does not speak for India."

Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, tweeted, "Singapore Government called in our High Commissioner today to convey strong objection to Delhi CM's tweet on "Singapore variant". High Commissioner clarified that Delhi CM had no competence to pronounce on Covid variants or civil aviation policy."

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore earlier stated, "MFA regrets the unfounded assertions made on Facebook and Twitter by Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal that a variant of COVID-19 found in Singapore was particularly harmful to children and could cause a third wave of infections in India."

"MFA is disappointed that a prominent political figure had failed to ascertain the facts before making such claims. MFA met the High Commissioner of India P Kumaran this morning to express these concerns.

"As highlighted by MOH in its press release of 18 May 2021, there is no “Singapore variant”. The strain prevalent in many of the COVID-19 cases in recent weeks is the B.1.617.2 variant, which was first detected in India," it added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Singapore`s Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there is no truth in the references in reports in a section of Indian media about the presence of a new variant of coronavirus in the country.

A statement by Singapore`s Ministry of Health (MOH) referred to media reports in a section of media citing remarks of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"There is no truth whatsoever in the assertions found within the reports. There is no "Singapore variant". The strain that is prevalent in many of the COVID-19 cases in recent weeks is the B.1.617.2 variant, which originated in India. Phylogenetic testing has shown this B.1.617.2 variant to be associated with several clusters in Singapore," the statement said.

Delhi CM Kejriwal on Tuesday requested the Centre to immediately suspend flights from Singapore because of an alleged new strain, which is suspected to affect children. He contended that the alleged new strain in Singapore could lead to the third wave of infections in India.

In a tweet today, Kejriwal said, "The new COVID variant in Singapore is being said to be extremely dangerous for children, in India it may come as a third wave. My appeal to the central government: 1. Air services with Singapore to be cancelled with immediate effect 2. Priority on vaccine options should be worked out for children too."

