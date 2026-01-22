Delhi CM Donates Month’s Salary To Ram Katha Platform

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday attended the nine-day Ram Katha organised for world peace at Bharat Mandapam and dedicated her one month’s salary to the World Peace Mission.

The Ram Katha is being delivered by the renowned spiritual orator Morari Bapu.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that Morari Bapu’s Ram Katha conveys the values of service, compassion and the moral ethos of the nation.

She stated that the programme, organised under the guidance of Param Pujya Acharya Lokesh Muni, strengthens India’s cultural consciousness and the tradition of non-violence.

Inspired by the continuous service and public welfare initiatives undertaken by these institutions, the Chief Minister announced the dedication of her one month’s salary to the World Peace Centre Mission, describing it as her humble contribution towards social responsibility and human values.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also delivered a message of World Peace from the Ram Katha platform.

Former President of India and Chairman of the Organising Committee Ram Nath Kovind said that the Chief Minister’s decision to dedicate one month’s salary to the World Peace Mission is an inspiring example.

He added that the Ram Katha has emerged as a powerful medium for social awareness alongside spiritual awakening.

Earlier, on the sixth day of the Ram Katha, Pujya Morari Bapu, while addressing devotees from the US, the UK, Canada and various states of India, said that Sanatan Dharma is eternal and universal.

He invited Jain Acharya Lokesh Sanatani to the dais and bestowed his affectionate blessings.

He also expressed happiness over the Chief Minister’s resolve to clean the Yamuna River at the earliest.

The programme was also attended by Manoj Tiwari, Member of Parliament from North East Delhi, along with several other distinguished dignitaries.