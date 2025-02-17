Delhi CM Race BIG Update: Ramlila Ground Set For Grand Swearing-In Event; NDA CMs Likely To Attend

Delhi CM Selection Next Date: The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) legislature party meeting of Delhi MLAs could not be held on Monday and the same has been deferred to February 19. The 48 Delhi BJP MLAs will now meet on February 19 to elect their legislature party leader who will go on to become the Chief Minister. Meanwhile, preparations are on at the Ramlila Ground in Delhi for the February 20 swearing-in event.

Oath Ceremony Date, Time

The next chief minister of Delhi along with the council of ministers is likely to take oath on February 20. The oath ceremony is likely to be held around 4.30 pm. There could be a total of seven ministers including the CM in the Delhi Cabinet.

NDA's Show Of Strength, Unity

The Delhi Chief Minister's swearing-in is likely to become yet another opportunity for the BJP to showcase the strength and unity among the National Democratic Alliance. The swearing-in ceremony is likely to be attended by top BJP leaders, including chief ministers from the party-ruled states. Around one lakh people are expected to attend the event.

Probable CM Contenders

While the BJP leaders have maintained a silence over the CM's face, the frontrunner is Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma who defeated Arvind Kejriwal from the prestigious New Delhi seat. Former CM Sheila Dixit was also elected from the New Delhi seat and thus, Verma is being seen as a strong contender. Other BJP MLAs are in the race for the top post are Kapil Mishra, Ashish Sood, Rekha Gupta, Vijender Gupta, Ravi Negi, and Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

AAP Takes 'Three CMs' Dig

Taking a dig at the BJP over its delay in selecting a chief minister for the national capital, senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said that Delhi could again see three different CMs in the next five years like before. "Even after 10 days, they are not able to choose a CM, which shows they do not have a face. The reality is that history could repeat itself and we may see three chief ministers in the next five years just as it happened during the last BJP government in Delhi," he said.

During BJP's previous tenure from 1993 to 1998, Delhi witnessed three chief ministers — Madan Lal Khurana, Sahib Singh Verma and Sushma Swaraj.

Delhi Election Result 2025

The BJP returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years by sweeping the recent Assembly polls, the results of which were announced on February 8. The party ended the decade-long rule of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), winning 48 seats in the 70-member House to AAP's 22. The next assembly election to select Delhi CM will now be held five years after in 2030.