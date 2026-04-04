Delhi CM Rekha Gupta assures adequate LPG supply, urges people not to panic

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday reassured citizens that the supply of both domestic and commercial LPG in the capital is stable and urged them to avoid crowding gas agencies.​

She emphasised that there is no shortage of LPG or any other fuel in the national capital, and urged people not to be misled by rumours.​

Sharing the latest data, the Chief Minister said that on April 3, a total of 1,11,504 LPG bookings were recorded across Delhi. In contrast, the three oil marketing companies together delivered 1,26,379 cylinders, well above the number of bookings.​

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This clearly indicates that pending demand is being rapidly cleared and that the supply chain is functioning efficiently and without disruption, she said.​

As a result, the average delivery time for domestic LPG cylinders in Delhi has now reduced to 4.37 days, ensuring timely, reliable doorstep service for consumers, she said.​

To curb black marketing and hoarding, the government has established a dedicated control room (011-23379836 and 8383824659) that continuously monitors the situation and acts swiftly on complaints, according to a statement.​

Based on credible, verified inputs, several cases were referred to the Delhi Police control room, after which coordinated action was taken.​

Police teams conducted 22 raids across multiple locations in the city. During one such operation in North Rohini, an FIR was registered and six illegally stored LPG cylinders were seized, it said.​

The Chief Minister underscored that the government remains fully vigilant and continues to take strict action against any unlawful activities.​

She advised residents not to crowd gas agencies or LPG godowns, stressing that once a cylinder is booked, it will be delivered directly to homes within the stipulated timeframe. Visiting distribution centres is unnecessary and only adds to avoidable inconvenience.​

Reiterating the government’s commitment, the Chief Minister said Delhi is fully geared to ensure seamless and uninterrupted LPG supply.​