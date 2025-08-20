Advertisement
CM REKHA GUPTA

BREAKING: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked During Public Hearing; Investigation Launched

Details surrounding the nature of the attack are still emerging. However, initial reports confirm that Gupta was targeted during an interaction with the public.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 09:10 AM IST
BREAKING: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked During Public Hearing; Investigation LaunchedDelhi CM Rekha Gupta (PHOTO: ANI)

Rekha Gupta, Delhi chief minister, was reportedly attacked during a public hearing event in the national capital recently. The incident occurred while she was engaged in a 'Jan Sunwai' (public hearing session).

 

