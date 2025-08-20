BREAKING: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked During Public Hearing; Investigation Launched
Details surrounding the nature of the attack are still emerging. However, initial reports confirm that Gupta was targeted during an interaction with the public.
Trending Photos
Rekha Gupta, Delhi chief minister, was reportedly attacked during a public hearing event in the national capital recently. The incident occurred while she was engaged in a 'Jan Sunwai' (public hearing session).
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement