Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attends BJP’s 47th foundation day programme

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joined the celebrations marking the 47th Foundation Day of the Bharatiya Janata Party at the state office in the national capital today.

The Chief Minister said that the party’s journey reflects an unwavering commitment to integrity and principles in politics. Emphasising its core philosophy of “Nation First, Party Next, Self Last,” she noted that this ideology has earned the trust of millions.

The Chief Minister said the occasion is also an opportunity to express gratitude to countless party workers whose dedication has made the BJP the world’s largest political organisation.

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The Chief Minister extended her greetings to all party workers on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed party workers across the country via a video message on the BJP's Foundation Day, extending greetings and recalling the party’s ideological journey rooted in sacrifice, discipline and service to the nation.

The Prime Minister described the BJP as more than just a political organisation, calling it a “mother” for its workers. He said the occasion was emotional for party members as it offered an opportunity to express gratitude towards the organisation that provided them the platform to serve the country.

Prime Minister Modi during his address said, "Nitin Nabin, President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, senior leaders of the BJP family, and my dear party worker, the Bharatiya Janata Party is the only political party where we consider the organisation as our mother. This is why it is an emotional occasion for all of us workers. This day gives us the opportunity to express our gratitude to the party, which has given us the privilege of serving the nation. I extend my heartfelt greetings on BJP Foundation Day to all party workers across the country and to all citizens who support the BJP."

Paying tribute to the party’s founding figures and ideological torchbearers, PM Modi remembered leaders such as Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Deendayal Upadhyaya, Nanaji Deshmukh, Kushabhau Thakre, Jana Krishnamurthi, Vijaya Raje Scindia, Sunder Singh Bhandari, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, P. Parameswaran and Kabindra Purkayastha, among others. (With IANS inputs)