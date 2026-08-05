/Delhi CM Rekha Gupta cancels Dwarka medical store licence after staff refuses medicines

"Refusing to provide something as essential as medicine because the floor is being mopped is simply unacceptable. This reel was widely shared with me, and many people tagged me in it. In the video, the individual says, “Go and complain to anyone you want.” Such behaviour in public services is completely unacceptable. Strict action will be taken, and the vendor’s licence will be cancelled. As we work to strengthen accountability through the Right to Services Bill, every citizen must receive the services they are entitled to," she said in her post.