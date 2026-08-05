/Delhi CM Rekha Gupta cancels Dwarka medical store licence after staff refuses medicines

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has cancelled the licence of a medical store in Dwarka after a viral video showed a customer being denied medicines. The incident drew attention on social media, where many people tagged the Chief Minister and demanded action. CM Gupta called the behaviour unacceptable and said Delhi would follow a zero tolerance policy against negligence, poor public service and abuse of authority.
In a post on X, CM Rekha Gupta said the medical store's licence had been cancelled immediately. She said public service cannot be ignored and warned that anyone refusing services or behaving badly with citizens would face strict legal action.
"Public service is non-negotiable. The licence of the concerned medical store stands cancelled with immediate effect. Those who deny citizens their rightful services, defy lawful directions or display arrogance towards the public will face the full force of the law," she said.
She further added, "In Delhi, there will be zero tolerance for negligence, indifference or abuse of authority. Every public-facing institution exists to serve the people, not to inconvenience them."
Public service is non-negotiable.— Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) August 4, 2026
The licence of the concerned medical store stands cancelled with immediate effect. Those who deny citizens their rightful services, defy lawful directions or display arrogance towards the public will face the full force of the law.
In Delhi,… https://t.co/uwaEGyuAQe
The action came after a video from a Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Dwarka spread widely on social media. The clip showed a man claiming that staff members refused to give him medicines even though he had come to collect them.
According to the man in the video, the staff said they would not issue medicines because the floor was being mopped. He argued that patients should not be made to wait for such a reason.
The video also captured a heated exchange between the customer and the staff. During the argument, staff members allegedly told him that recording the incident would not make any difference. They were also heard saying that he was free to complain to anyone.
Before cancelling the licence, CM Gupta had responded to the video on Monday through another post on X. She said the incident was unacceptable and confirmed that action would be taken.
"Refusing to provide something as essential as medicine because the floor is being mopped is simply unacceptable. This reel was widely shared with me, and many people tagged me in it. In the video, the individual says, “Go and complain to anyone you want.” Such behaviour in public services is completely unacceptable. Strict action will be taken, and the vendor’s licence will be cancelled. As we work to strengthen accountability through the Right to Services Bill, every citizen must receive the services they are entitled to," she said in her post.
Chief Minister Gupta said the Delhi government is working to improve accountability in public services through the proposed Right to Services Bill. She said every government office and public-facing institution must serve people with respect and ensure essential services are delivered without unnecessary delays.
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