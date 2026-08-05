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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta cancels Dwarka medical store licence after staff refuses medicines

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has cancelled the licence of a medical store in Dwarka after a viral video showed staff refusing to give medicines to a customer. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 01:26 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 01:28 PM IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta cancels Dwarka medical store licence after staff refuses medicines
Image Credit: X/@gupta_rekha, Delhi CMO.

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