Delhi CM Rekha Gupta conducts surprise inspection of Government school in Roop Nagar

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday conducted a surprise inspection at Rajkiya Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Roop Nagar and interacted with students in classrooms to assess the status of drinking water, fire safety, cleanliness, heat relief arrangements, and academic facilities at the school.

Chief Minister Gupta issued strict directions to officials to conduct building infrastructure and fire safety audits of all Delhi Government schools. She said that no negligence regarding student safety or basic amenities would be tolerated.

The Chief Minister also directed the school administration to submit a detailed list of infrastructure and improvement requirements.

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Earlier, Chief Minister Gupta asserted that her inspections of private schools are not a “gimmick” but are based on complaints received from parents.

“My inspections are not a gimmick. They are enforcement in action. They are driven by the voices of parents who have written to me, telling me where I must go next,” she said.

Speaking about Special Training Centres, Chief Minister Gupta said that these centres serve as a lifeline for children who have never attended school or have dropped out.

“Special Training Centres serve as a lifeline for children who have never been to school or have dropped out. Bringing them back into the mainstream remains a top priority, and teachers play the most crucial role in this effort,” she said.

The Chief Minister added that the Delhi Government’s aim is not just to enrol children in schools, but also to inspire them to learn and secure their future.

“Our aim is not just to enrol children in schools, but to inspire them to learn and secure their future,” she added.

Last month, Chief Minister Gupta warned private schools across Delhi against any form of coercion that forces parents to purchase uniforms, books, or stationery from specific vendors. She also directed schools to clearly display on notice boards, websites, and within campus stores that parents are free to buy these items from any source of their choice.

“I can walk into any private school in Delhi for an inspection anytime. Every school will clearly state on its notice board, website, and at any store it operates that parents are free to buy uniforms, books, and stationery from anywhere. There will be no coercion, no captive buying, and no single-vendor diktat,” she said.