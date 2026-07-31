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  • /Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributes 3,000 bicycles to schoolgirls under 'Vidya Vahini Yojana'

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributes 3,000 bicycles to schoolgirls under 'Vidya Vahini Yojana'

Rekha Gupta distributed over 3,000 bicycles to Class 9 girls under the ‘Vidya Vahini Yojana’ to improve school access and promote education. The Delhi government plans to provide bicycles to 1.40 lakh students in phases, aiming to boost attendance, safety, and confidence among girls.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 02:26 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 02:26 PM IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributes 3,000 bicycles to schoolgirls under 'Vidya Vahini Yojana'
Image Credit: ANI

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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributes 3,000 bicycles to schoolgirls under 'Vidya Vahini Yojana'
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