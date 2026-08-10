/Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributes bicycles to Class 9 girls under Vidya Vahini Yojana

Earlier, Delhi CM Gupta also attended closing ceremony of the first National Trial Advocacy Competition yesterday. "I engaged in a dialogue with young colleagues at the closing ceremony of the first National Trial Advocacy Competition, organized with the support of Think India at the National Law University, Delhi. India's tradition of justice has always accorded primacy to reason, sanctity to the Constitution, and the highest place to justice. This legacy will be further strengthened by the talent of the new generation combined with modern judicial infrastructure. The Government of Delhi is preparing the capital's judicial system for the future with this very vision. Heartiest congratulations to all participants and winners, and best wishes for a bright future," she said.