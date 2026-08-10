/Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributes bicycles to Class 9 girls under Vidya Vahini Yojana

In a major push to bolster female education and mobility, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta distributed bicycles to 200 Class 9 girl students under the Vidya Vahini Yojana during the Monsoon Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The welfare initiative forms part of the Delhi Government’s broader strategy to eliminate everyday hurdles that hinder girls from continuing their education. By improving commute access to schools, the administration aims to enable young students to pursue their academic goals with greater confidence and self-reliance.
Government officials confirmed that the rollout will scale up significantly, with 1.40 lakh Class 9 girls across Delhi slated to receive bicycles under the scheme this year. The program underscores the state government's ongoing commitment to advancing educational access, enhancing student mobility, and empowering young women throughout the capital.
Sharing the development on X, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, "Today, 200 more daughters have joined the ‘Vidya Vahini’ family. They were handed over their bicycles in the Assembly premises. So far, free bicycles have reached more than 3,000 daughters, and our resolve is that this facility reaches over 1.40 lakh daughters studying in Class 9 in government schools."
"Our effort is that no daughter in Delhi should have her studies affected due to distance or difficulties in commuting. Her journey to school should become easier, her family’s worries should lessen, and she should be able to complete her studies with full confidence and move towards her dreams," said Gupta.
Earlier, Delhi CM Gupta also attended closing ceremony of the first National Trial Advocacy Competition yesterday. "I engaged in a dialogue with young colleagues at the closing ceremony of the first National Trial Advocacy Competition, organized with the support of Think India at the National Law University, Delhi. India's tradition of justice has always accorded primacy to reason, sanctity to the Constitution, and the highest place to justice. This legacy will be further strengthened by the talent of the new generation combined with modern judicial infrastructure. The Government of Delhi is preparing the capital's judicial system for the future with this very vision. Heartiest congratulations to all participants and winners, and best wishes for a bright future," she said.
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