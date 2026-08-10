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  • /Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributes bicycles to Class 9 girls under Vidya Vahini Yojana

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributes bicycles to Class 9 girls under Vidya Vahini Yojana

The welfare initiative forms part of the Delhi Government’s broader strategy to eliminate everyday hurdles that hinder girls from continuing their education. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 01:35 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 01:36 PM IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributes bicycles to Class 9 girls under Vidya Vahini Yojana

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