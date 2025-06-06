Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2912118https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-cm-rekha-gupta-faces-death-threat-police-launch-search-2912118.html
NewsIndia
REKHA GUPTA

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Faces Death Threat; Police Launch Search

Both Ghaziabad and Delhi Police are actively investigating and working to trace the accused.

|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2025, 07:01 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Faces Death Threat; Police Launch Search

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have launched a search operation following a threat call targeting Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Late on Thursday night, Ghaziabad Police received information about the threat and alerted the North West District Police.
 

According to police sources, an unidentified individual called the Ghaziabad Police PCR, threatening to kill the Chief Minister.
 
Ritesh Tripathi, ACP Ghaziabad, said, "On the night of June 5, 2025, the Ghaziabad Commissionerate's Kotwali police station received a call from an unknown person who threatened to kill the Chief Minister of Delhi. The Ghaziabad control room immediately informed the Delhi control room. Delhi's local police force promptly responded and reached the spot. The caller could not be contacted thereafter."
 
"Efforts are underway to trace the number from which the call was made. Surveillance operations are ongoing, and teams have been formed. The individual responsible for the call will be traced soon, and further legal action will be taken in this case," he added.
 
Both Ghaziabad and Delhi Police are actively investigating and working to trace the accused.
 
Further details are awaited as the probe continues.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK