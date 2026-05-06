Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off 13 Mobile heat relief units amid severe heatwave

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday flagged off 13 Mobile Heat Relief Units from the Delhi Secretariat to provide immediate on-ground support to residents battling the ongoing severe heatwave in the national capital.

Alongside this, the Chief Minister also released a Heat Action Plan booklet to boost public awareness and enhance the city’s preparedness for heatwave conditions.

According to officials, these mobile units will deliver essential services, including clean drinking water, ORS packets, first aid support, and distribution of cotton gamchas/ towels and caps to help citizens cope with extreme temperatures.

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Authorities have advised residents to stay hydrated, avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight, and take adequate precautions during peak heat hours.

The government also released an assistance helpline number 112. In case of emergencies, citizens can seek help through this number.

Meanwhile, Rekha Gupta also chaired a high-level review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat to assess the city's water management strategy for the summer months.

The meeting reviewed the progress of key water-related projects, with the Chief Minister directing officials to ensure there is no lapse in supply or response during peak demand periods.

Delhi government's summer preparedness

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stressed that every public complaint must be addressed promptly and warned that any negligence would invite strict action.

“Our focus is not limited to immediate relief. We are simultaneously working on long-term solutions to free Delhi from recurring drinking water shortages,” CM said.

The meeting was attended by Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma, and senior officials of the Delhi Jal Board.

Highlighting summer preparedness, the Chief Minister said the government has strengthened monitoring mechanisms at all levels to ensure smooth and balanced water supply across the city.

All major water treatment plants in Sonia Vihar, Bhagirathi, Chandrawal, Wazirabad, Haiderpur, Nangloi, Okhla, Bawana, and Dwarka have been directed to operate at full capacity.

The government is also coordinating with Haryana to closely monitor ammonia levels in raw water to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of treatment plants. Areas facing water shortages have been identified, and targeted arrangements have been put in place to bridge the supply gaps.

(with agencies input)