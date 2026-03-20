Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off 300 new EV buses

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday flagged off 300 new electric vehicle (EV) buses in the national capital. She also said that the government has initiated interstate bus services from here to Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

A foundation stone was also laid for a new Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) office near the IP depot, the CM said.

"300 new EV buses have been added to Delhi's fleet. Delhi now has a total of 6,100 buses. We want to transform Delhi's fleet of public transport entirely electric. We have also started inter-state bus services from Delhi to Ghaziabad. This is our fifth interstate route. We also laid the foundation stone for a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) office. We are making efforts to reform Delhi's public transport infrastructure," Gupta told reporters here.

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The Delhi CM said that the government was making efforts to reform the national capital's public transport infrastructure and had the desire to transform it entirely. The Delhi government has also initiated the disbursal of nearly Rs 24 crore in EV subsidies to 12,877 eligible beneficiaries, she said.

"We have given an EV subsidy that has been pending since 2023. We have sent crores (Rs) into the EV subsidy account for people. People can enrol transparently into the portal that we have initiated and get the subsidy," Gupta added.

The Delhi CM was accompanied by Union Minister of State (MoS) for Road Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra on this occasion.

Meanwhile, Gupta on Thursday held a consultation with gig workers and Shramiks to gather their recommendations for the upcoming state budget. The meeting focused on addressing systemic challenges, including the demand for formal employment status and the creation of specialised urban infrastructure to support those working in the delivery and transport sectors.

"The Delhi government's budget session, scheduled to begin on March 23, will be the government's second budget. We have consulted with people from various sections of society to ensure that the Delhi government presents this budget in accordance with their suggestions. It should address public concerns and provide infrastructure for Delhi. We want to reach out to the public with a roadmap for a developed Delhi. Their participation is the biggest strength of this budget," the Chief Minister said.

While discussing the need for gender-specific policies to support women in the delivery and transport sectors, a participant highlighted the lack of basic facilities.