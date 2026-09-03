Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off 50 electric buses, launches Delhi-Rewari e-bus service

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off 50 electric buses, launches Delhi-Rewari e-bus service

The introduction of additional electric buses will also contribute towards reducing emissions from public transportation.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 04:56 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 04:56 PM IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off 50 electric buses, launches Delhi-Rewari e-bus service
Image Credit: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta dedicates 50 new electric buses. (IANS)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
‘Buried in mud, only her head above water’: How 91-year-old woman, who became the face of Nepal flash flood rescue operations, survived
2
3
4
5