/Delhi CM Rekha Gupta gives one month to coaching centres for fire safety steps

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday set a one-month deadline for all coaching centres in the city to undergo a fire audit, install mandatory safety equipment, and take prescribed safety measures, an official said. The stern warning to errant coaching institutes comes close to the recent tragic fire incident in a coaching institute in Lucknow that claimed at least 15 lives.
In the Lucknow fire incident, at least 15 people lost their lives after the blaze engulfed the commercial building, housing a coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj area.
Four people were arrested over alleged involvement in the the coaching fire, while four administrative officials were suspended over accountability issues.
The Delhi Chief Minister, while warning coaching institutes, said on X, “One month. That is the deadline. The number of coaching institutes in Delhi is not the issue. The safety and security of our children is.”
“Any coaching institute without a fire audit, mandatory safety equipment or prescribed safety measures will face strict action, including sealing, if it fails to comply within one month,” said the Chief Minister.
“Students are urged to report any unsafe coaching institute by message, email or phone. Every complaint will be acted upon. No compromise with the safety of our children,” she said, inviting students to join the government’s efforts to make the city safer.
The Chief Minister’s warning to errant coaching centres also coincides with a public interest litigation (PIL) filed before the Supreme Court seeking directions for the formulation and enforcement of a National Minimum Fire and Life-Safety Framework for high-risk public-occupancy premises across the country.
The Chief Minister’s warning to errant coaching centres also coincides with a public interest litigation (PIL) filed before the Supreme Court seeking directions for the formulation and enforcement of a National Minimum Fire and Life-Safety Framework for high-risk public-occupancy premises across the country.
The petition has referred to several major incidents, including the Uphaar Cinema fire, the AMRI Hospital fire, the Surat Takshashila Arcade coaching centre blaze, the Anaj Mandi fire, the Rajkot TRP Game Zone fire, the recent Malviya Nagar guest house fire in Delhi and the Aliganj coaching centre fire in Lucknow, among others.
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