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  • /Delhi CM Rekha Gupta gives one month to coaching centres for fire safety steps

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta gives one month to coaching centres for fire safety steps

The Delhi Chief Minister, while warning coaching institutes, said on X, “One month. That is the deadline. The number of coaching institutes in Delhi is not the issue. The safety and security of our children is.”

Published: Jun 27, 2026, 09:16 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 09:16 PM IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta gives one month to coaching centres for fire safety steps
Image Credit: X/Rekha Gupta

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