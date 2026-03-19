Delhi CM Rekha Gupta holds pre-budget dialogue with farmers

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today interacted with farmers and rural residents of Delhi regarding the upcoming budget, listening closely to their suggestions and expectations.

The Chief Minister said the delhi government aims to incorporate these inputs to strengthen farmers’ prosperity and rural development, ensuring that the budget reflects people’s real needs and ground realities.

"Today, I held a dialogue with the villagers and farmer brothers of Delhi on the upcoming budget. I carefully listened to their suggestions and expectations regarding the budget. Our effort is to incorporate these suggestions so that the prosperity of farmers and the development of villages gain further strength," said said Gupta.

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She further said, "Our government is ensuring that the budget is formed based on people's experiences, needs, and suggestions, and is directly connected to their ground-level needs. On this occasion, Cabinet colleague Shri Kapil Mishra ji, Chairman of Delhi Gram Vikas Board Shri Raj Kumar Chauhan ji, along with other distinguished guests, were present."

Cabinet colleague Kapil Mishra, Delhi Gram Vikas Board Chairman Raj Kumar Chauhan, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Earlier this wee, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta signalled that she plans to announce several initiatives for women and girls in Budget 2026-27 that she would present in the Assembly on March 24.

Highlighting the importance of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), she said women in Delhi will be provided employment and entrepreneurship opportunities through small group-based models.

She shared her government’s plans for including women-centric schemes in the Budget while attending a ‘Nari Utsav’ programme held at the Nirmal Chhaya Complex, where she paid tribute to the strength and contribution of women in nation-building.