Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates 51 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in Fatehpur Beri

Taking a major step towards strengthening Delhi’s healthcare system, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated 51 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs from Fatehpur Beri village in South Delhi. With these new centres now operational, the total number of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in the capital has risen to 370 - a milestone achieved in just 8 months. The Chief Minister said the Delhi government’s priority is to ensure that every citizen has access to timely, affordable and easily available healthcare. In addition to the healthcare initiatives, she also launched development projects worth ₹322 crore in the Chhatarpur Assembly constituency.

The event was attended by South Delhi MP Shri Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Chhatarpur MLA Shri Kartar Singh Tanwar, Municipal Councillor Shri Sunder Singh Tanwar, senior officials, and a large number of local residents. During her visit, the Chief Minister conducted a detailed inspection of the Ayushman centre and reviewed the range of healthcare services being provided. She ensured that essential diagnostic tests, medicines and treatment facilities were functioning smoothly and that citizens were receiving timely and effective care.

She said the establishment of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs has brought a significant transformation in the healthcare system. These centres not only offer curative services but also focus on preventive and promotive healthcare. The Chief Minister emphasized that her government views healthcare not as an expense, but as an investment. “Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are not merely treatment centres; they are hubs of prevention, awareness and trust. When the intent is clear and the resolve is strong, results follow swiftly. Setting up 370 Arogya Mandirs within a year reflects our commitment,” she said.

She further announced that the government aims to establish more than 1,100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in the near future. Highlighting the facilities available at these centres, the Chief Minister said residents can now access comprehensive, modern healthcare services in their own neighbourhoods. Each centre offers around 80 types of free diagnostic tests, essential medicines at no cost, advanced diagnostic services and cancer screening. Services such as immunization, dedicated maternal and child health rooms, elderly care and screening for non-communicable diseases are also available. These centres have been developed with modern, patient-friendly infrastructure. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that this initiative will ease the burden on major hospitals, reduce long waiting times, and ensure timely treatment for citizens.

Later in the day, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta laid the foundation for long-awaited development projects worth over ₹322 crore in the Chhatarpur Assembly constituency of South Delhi. The projects include construction and strengthening of roads, improvements to drainage systems, infrastructure upgrades to ease traffic congestion, school development, and enhancements to public amenities. Basic civic facilities will also be expanded across local colonies.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister informed that her government has approved a double-decker flyover on the Mehrauli–Badarpur Road at a cost of ₹1,471 crore. The Chhatarpur Assembly constituency will also get three new schools. In addition, four elevated road projects have been approved for Chhatarpur and nearby areas.