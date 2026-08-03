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  • /Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates 'Arpan' clothing donation centre to boost sustainable waste management

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates 'Arpan' clothing donation centre to boost sustainable waste management

The 'Arpan' initiative carries a strong social welfare component. It is structured to generate sustainable livelihood opportunities for women through collection, sorting, and processing operations linked to the donated textiles.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 05:23 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 05:23 PM IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates 'Arpan' clothing donation centre to boost sustainable waste management
Image Credit: X/Rekha Gupta

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