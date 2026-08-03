/Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates 'Arpan' clothing donation centre to boost sustainable waste management

NEW DELHI: In a major push toward sustainable urban waste management and a circular economy, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today inaugurated 'Arpan'—a dedicated donation centre for old clothes—at the Punjabi Bagh West Metro Station. The initiative is designed to encourage citizens to donate used, wearable clothing for reuse, recycling, and upcycling. By giving old garments a second life, the campaign aims to significantly curb textile waste and foster a culture of responsible consumption across the National Capital.
Beyond its environmental objectives, the 'Arpan' initiative carries a strong social welfare component. It is structured to generate sustainable livelihood opportunities for women through collection, sorting, and processing operations linked to the donated textiles.
To ensure maximum public participation and convenience, the Delhi Government plans to roll out a total of 10 'Arpan' donation centres across various Metro stations in the city. Concluding the launch event, the Delhi Government issued a collective appeal to all residents, urging them to actively contribute their old and wearable clothes to help forge a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable Delhi.
In another development to strengthen Delhi’s disaster management system, the Delhi government has decided to enhance the remuneration of Delhi State Disaster Management Authority (DSDMA) staff by up to 100 per cent, an official said on Sunday.
The decision is likely to benefit several workers, including Project Officers (POs), District Project Officers (DPOs) and Project Coordinators (PCs), the official said. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the decision will provide these personnel with a 100 per cent increase in remuneration.
She described it as a long-overdue measure to deliver justice to officials who have served as the backbone of Delhi’s disaster management system since 2009, despite not receiving a single revision in their remuneration over the past 16 years.
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