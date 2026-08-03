/Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates 'Arpan' clothing donation centre to boost sustainable waste management

NEW DELHI: In a major push toward sustainable urban waste management and a circular economy, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today inaugurated 'Arpan'—a dedicated donation centre for old clothes—at the Punjabi Bagh West Metro Station. The initiative is designed to encourage citizens to donate used, wearable clothing for reuse, recycling, and upcycling. By giving old garments a second life, the campaign aims to significantly curb textile waste and foster a culture of responsible consumption across the National Capital.