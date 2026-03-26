Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates eye center in Shalimar Bagh

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today inaugurated an eye care centre in Shalimar Bagh. Appreciating the initiative by the Lions Club on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, she termed it a significant step towards public service.

The Chief Minister stated that the health sector has remained the government’s top priority over the past year. She added that Rs 12,645 crore has been allocated for healthcare out of the historic Rs 1,03,700 crore budget this year.

Earlier on Thursday, CM Gupta performed 'Kanya Pujan' in Pitampura and distributed bicycles to around 1,000 girl students from nine schools, reiterating her government's commitment to ensuring uninterrupted education for girls in the national capital.

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Addressing reporters, CM Gupta said the initiative aims to remove barriers that often prevent girls from continuing their studies.

"Every daughter in Delhi can complete her education without any hindrance, complete her schooling, graduate, and become what she wants to be. The government will work to remove all obstacles in her way," she said.

Highlighting mobility challenges faced by schoolgirls, she added, "Many girls face challenges while travelling to and from school. Through this 'Vidya Vahini' initiative, we will provide bicycles to girls entering Class 9 so that they can commute easily during their school years."

The Chief Minister also lauded girls as embodiments of divine strength, comparing them to forms of Durga and Saraswati, and expressed confidence in their future contributions.

"They will honour this city and our nation in the future. On behalf of the government, I commend each of my daughters and extend my heartfelt blessings to them. May she advance and thrive significantly, and may she become the person she aspires to be. The government will ensure she has all the support and resources necessary to finish her education," she said.