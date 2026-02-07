Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates multiple development projects in Shalimar Bagh

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, on Saturday, inaugurated several development works related to civic amenities in the AC and SD Blocks of the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the objective of the Delhi Government is not merely to carry out construction activities, but to make citizens’ daily lives more convenient, safe, and dignified.

In the AC Block and SD (C) area, works related to the construction and improvement of roads, drains, and drainage systems will be undertaken. These include the construction of RMC (Ready Mix Concrete) roads, drains using RCC technology, road strengthening, and the reinforcement of the drainage system, which will provide relief from waterlogging during the monsoon season.

Among the key projects inaugurated by the Chief Minister are the construction of roads and drains in SD (C) Block using RMC and dense carpeting technology. In addition, construction of a new RCC drain from SD (C) Block up to LD Kohat Metro Station has also been initiated, ensuring a permanent solution to the area’s drainage problems. Alongside this, development works have commenced in various parks of AC Block, including Nehru Park, Apna Park, and Central Park, covering walkways, walking tracks, boundary walls, and overall beautification.

The Chief Minister stated that these works aim to make parks safer, more attractive, and more user-friendly for citizens. She also announced that, keeping in view the parking issues in AC Block, a new surface parking facility will be constructed, providing major relief to residents.

Furthermore, various development works related to lanes, drains, and parks in the AD, AJ, AL, AE, AF, and SD (C) Blocks of Shalimar Bagh have been approved. These works will include paving of lanes and drains, repair of walkways and boundary walls in parks, beautification of public spaces, and expansion of basic civic amenities in line with local requirements.