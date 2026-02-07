Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3014724https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-cm-rekha-gupta-inaugurates-multiple-development-projects-in-shalimar-bagh-3014724.html
NewsIndia Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates multiple development projects in Shalimar Bagh
REKHA GUPTA

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates multiple development projects in Shalimar Bagh

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated multiple civic development projects in Shalimar Bagh, focusing on roads, drainage, parks, and parking facilities. The works aim to improve daily convenience, prevent waterlogging, and enhance public spaces for residents.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2026, 07:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates multiple development projects in Shalimar Bagh

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, on Saturday, inaugurated several development works related to civic amenities in the AC and SD Blocks of the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the objective of the Delhi Government is not merely to carry out construction activities, but to make citizens’ daily lives more convenient, safe, and dignified.

In the AC Block and SD (C) area, works related to the construction and improvement of roads, drains, and drainage systems will be undertaken. These include the construction of RMC (Ready Mix Concrete) roads, drains using RCC technology, road strengthening, and the reinforcement of the drainage system, which will provide relief from waterlogging during the monsoon season.

Among the key projects inaugurated by the Chief Minister are the construction of roads and drains in SD (C) Block using RMC and dense carpeting technology. In addition, construction of a new RCC drain from SD (C) Block up to LD Kohat Metro Station has also been initiated, ensuring a permanent solution to the area’s drainage problems. Alongside this, development works have commenced in various parks of AC Block, including Nehru Park, Apna Park, and Central Park, covering walkways, walking tracks, boundary walls, and overall beautification.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Chief Minister stated that these works aim to make parks safer, more attractive, and more user-friendly for citizens. She also announced that, keeping in view the parking issues in AC Block, a new surface parking facility will be constructed, providing major relief to residents.

Furthermore, various development works related to lanes, drains, and parks in the AD, AJ, AL, AE, AF, and SD (C) Blocks of Shalimar Bagh have been approved. These works will include paving of lanes and drains, repair of walkways and boundary walls in parks, beautification of public spaces, and expansion of basic civic amenities in line with local requirements.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Jasprit Bumrah ruled out T20 World Cup opener
Why Jasprit Bumrah is sidelined for India’s T20 WC 2026 opener against USA?
Hardik Pandya ICC trophies target
'I Want to scare everyone': Hardik Pandya fires brutal warning to oppositions
India trade deals
Explained | Secret behind India’s tough stand on farm & dairy in trade talks
India Pakistan T20 World Cup match
Pakistan may agree to play India on Feb 15 as ICC talks begin: Report
The 50
The 50: Rajat Dalal vs Prince Narula Who is more educated, richer?
Ministry of Textiles
US deal to play pivotal role in India achieving USD 100 billion textiles
Propose Day 2026
Propose Day 2026: Date, history, significance & sweet ways to celebrate
8th Pay Commission
8th Pay commission survey 2026: Website live, Last date March 16— Link inside
England playing XI vs Nepal
T20 World Cup 2026: England confirm playing XI for Nepal clash
30 mins delivery
M- Now Reaches Tier 2-3 cities, Myntra Expands Delivery Starting 30-Mins