Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates new water ATMs in Shalimar Bagh

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today inaugurated new Water ATMs in the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency and dedicated them to public service. Further, water ATM cards were also distributed to residents on the occasion.

Equipped with modern 5-stage RO technology, these Water ATMs will provide 2,000 litres of purified drinking water per hour, ensuring clean, safe, and convenient access to water for citizens.

The Chief Minister said that the government has allocated Rs 9,000 crore to further strengthen water supply and ensure clean drinking water reaches every household, calling it a strong foundation for building a “Viksit Delhi.”

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Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that under the government’s flagship ‘Pink Saheli Smart Card’ scheme, more than 5 lakh women have been issued the card so far for free travel on DTC buses.

“Latest figures show that 5.3 lakh women have adopted the facility, with all cards currently in active use,” she said, claiming it as an achievement that reflects not only the success of the scheme but also the growing confidence and participation of women in the capital’s public transport system.

The card operates on a ‘tap-and-go’ system using the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) framework, eliminating the need for paper tickets. Women can simply tap their cards at Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs) and board buses with ease.

It enables free travel for women and transgender persons on buses, while also allowing paid use across the Metro and other modes of public transport, making it a truly integrated mobility solution. The scheme is available to all women and transgender residents of Delhi aged five and above.

The card can be conveniently recharged online, and users can track their travel history, ensuring transparency and efficiency. The digital system has also improved transport data management, enabling authorities to further enhance service delivery.