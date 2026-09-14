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  • /Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates public toilet in Shalimar Bagh, plans 10 more Arpan Centres

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates public toilet in Shalimar Bagh, plans 10 more Arpan Centres

Alongside the expansion of basic civic amenities, the Delhi Government is also working on initiatives aimed at improving waste management and encouraging the reuse of household material.

Published: Sep 14, 2026, 03:48 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 03:55 PM IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates public toilet in Shalimar Bagh, plans 10 more Arpan Centres
Image Credit: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Image: IANS)

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