Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inspects healthcare services, focuses on patient care and cleanliness

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today conducted a surprise inspection of Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital and interacted with patients and their families to assess arrangements and the availability of doctors.

She took feedback from doctors, staff and the hospital administration, and issued necessary directions to make healthcare services more modern, swift, compassionate and citizen-centric.

She said her government's commitment is to ensure that every citizen of Delhi experiences a healthcare system where treatment is timely, facilities are modern, surroundings are clean, and every patient is served with dignity.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Keeping the summer season in view, CM Gupta has directed the hospital administration to accord the highest priority to the availability of medicines, drinking water, cleanliness, patient convenience and all essential arrangements.

On Tuesday, CM Rekha Gupta said under the government’s flagship ‘Pink Saheli Smart Card’ scheme, more than 5 lakh women have been issued the card so far for free travel on DTC buses.

“Latest figures show that 5.3 lakh women have adopted the facility, with all cards currently in active use,” she said, claiming it as an achievement that reflects not only the success of the scheme but also the growing confidence and participation of women in the capital’s public transport system.​

“Our government is committed to ensuring the safety, convenience, and self-reliance of every woman and girl in Delhi. The Pink Saheli Smart Card is not just a free travel pass; it offers women a secure digital identity and a dignified, seamless travel experience,” she said.​

“When public transport is safe and accessible, it naturally opens up greater opportunities in education, employment, and overall progress. This initiative is helping women become more independent, which is central to the vision of a developed Delhi,” said the Chief Minister.​

The card operates on a ‘tap-and-go’ system using the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) framework, eliminating the need for paper tickets. Women can simply tap their cards at Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs) and board buses with ease.​

It enables free travel for women and transgender persons on buses, while also allowing paid use across the Metro and other modes of public transport, making it a truly integrated mobility solution. The scheme is available to all women and transgender residents of Delhi aged five and above.​

The card can be conveniently recharged online, and users can track their travel history, ensuring transparency and efficiency. The digital system has also improved transport data management, enabling authorities to further enhance service delivery.