/Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inspects Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, reviews patient care

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday visited Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in Mayur Vihar Phase-II, where she reviewed healthcare services and interacted with patients and their attendants, stressing the importance of direct public feedback in improving the city's healthcare system.
During the visit, Gupta spoke to patients about their experiences, suggestions and expectations. She also inspected the hospital's cleanliness, the availability of medicines and the quality of healthcare services, directing officials to address any shortcomings without delay.
Reaffirming the Delhi Government's commitment to public healthcare, the Chief Minister said the trust of every patient was of utmost importance and assured that every citizen would have access to timely, dignified and quality medical care.
The hospital visit comes a day after Gupta launched the online registration portal for the Delhi Government's flagship Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, under which eligible women aged between 21 and 60 will receive financial assistance of ₹2,500 every month. The scheme was recently renamed from the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana.
Announcing the launch on X, Gupta said, "Today's day is a celebration of the honour, self-respect, and confidence of millions of sisters in Delhi. When we made this promise to you, it was not just an announcement, but a resolve for your happiness, your honour, and your better future. Today, we have the good fortune to fulfil that resolve."
She added, "This amount will further strengthen your self-respect, give new strength to your confidence, and stand by you like a reliable support in fulfilling many small and big needs of life."
On Friday, the Chief Minister also distributed more than 3,000 bicycles to Class 9 girl students under the Vidya Vahini Yojana at the East Vinod Nagar Sports Complex. The distribution marks the first phase of a programme under which 1.40 lakh girls studying in Delhi Government schools will receive bicycles within a month.
"It is a joyous occasion as we celebrate the government's initiative to provide bicycles to the daughters of Delhi, specifically those studying in government schools, upon their entry into Class 9. By providing a bicycle to every girl reaching this grade, we are supporting not only her education and safety but also facilitating her journey to school through the Vidya Vahini scheme. Heartiest congratulations to the daughters of Delhi. May every daughter of Delhi move forward; the government stands with her," Gupta said.
She said the initiative would make travelling to school easier, improve attendance, encourage participation in studies and sports, reduce the financial burden on families and help young girls become more confident.
"Our resolve is that this scheme reaches more than 1.40 lakh daughters studying in Class 9 in government schools. This bicycle will make it easier for daughters to go to school, increase attendance, provide more opportunities for studies and sports, reduce family expenses, and above all, give a new flight to their confidence," she added.
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