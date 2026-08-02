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  • /Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inspects Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, reviews patient care

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inspects Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, reviews patient care

During the visit, Gupta spoke to patients about their experiences, suggestions and expectations. She also inspected the hospital's cleanliness, the availability of medicines and the quality of healthcare services, directing officials to address any shortcomings without delay.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 11:52 AM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 11:52 AM IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inspects Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, reviews patient care
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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