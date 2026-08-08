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  • /Delhi CM Rekha Gupta joins Teej Mahotsav at Dilli Haat, celebrates Nari Shakti

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta joins Teej Mahotsav at Dilli Haat, celebrates Nari Shakti

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday joined the Teej Mahotsav at Dilli Haat, INA, celebrating the city's vibrant folk traditions, cultural heritage and the spirit of Nari Shakti.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 11:35 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 11:35 PM IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta joins Teej Mahotsav at Dilli Haat, celebrates Nari Shakti

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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta joins Teej Mahotsav at Dilli Haat, celebrates Nari Shakti
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