/Delhi CM Rekha Gupta joins Teej Mahotsav at Dilli Haat, celebrates Nari Shakti

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday joined the Teej Mahotsav at Dilli Haat, INA, celebrating the city's vibrant folk traditions, cultural heritage and the spirit of Nari Shakti.
The festival brought together traditional crafts, handlooms, food and family-friendly activities, along with mehendi, bindi and rangoli competitions and the Teej Queen contest, offering visitors a mix of culture, creativity and celebration.
Earlier in the day, Gupta visited a Kanwar Seva Shivir at the Apsara Border, where she welcomed Kanwariyas by showering flower petals on them. She also served ghee on rotis to devotees at the camp as part of the celebrations during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra.
Speaking to reporters, Gupta said the Delhi government had made extensive arrangements across the national Capital to ensure the smooth movement and stay of devotees.
“Several Kanwar camps have been set up, and thousands of Kanwariyas are arriving in Delhi. The city is welcoming and greeting all Shiva devotees carrying Kanwars. We have put all the necessary arrangements in place,” Gupta said.
She said the government was also providing financial assistance to Kanwar camps and focusing on sanitation and traffic management to ensure devotees do not face difficulties during the pilgrimage.
“We are also offering financial assistance, maintaining sanitation, and managing traffic. The Delhi Traffic Police is overseeing these arrangements so that Kanwariyas do not face any inconvenience,” she said.
Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra also highlighted the arrangements made for the pilgrimage, saying the government was working to provide devotees with essential facilities and ensure a smooth journey.
“Just now, at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta welcomed the Kanwariyas and Shiva devotees with great enthusiasm. The Delhi government has made all necessary preparations to welcome them, provide them with essential facilities, and ensure that their journey remains comfortable. The Chief Minister and the entire government have worked with full commitment to make these arrangements,” Mishra said.
He added that nearly 394 Kanwar camps had been set up across Delhi to serve devotees during the annual pilgrimage.
The Kanwar Yatra, held during the auspicious month of Sawan, draws millions of devotees from across the country. The pilgrimage began on July 30 this year and is expected to reach its peak on August 11, coinciding with Sawan Shivratri.
During the Yatra, devotees collect holy Ganga water from pilgrimage centres such as Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and carry it back to offer at Shiva temples, including Kashi Vishwanath, Neelkanth Mahadev and Baba Baidyanath Dham.
The annual pilgrimage turns highways and routes across north India into vibrant corridors of worship and community service, with camps set up along the way to provide food, water, medical aid and other facilities to devotees.
Meanwhile, the Teej Mahotsav at Dilli Haat added another festive dimension to the day, bringing together Delhi's cultural traditions, women's participation and community celebrations under one roof.
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