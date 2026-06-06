Delhi CM Rekha Gupta joins ‘Youth for Viksit Bharat Convention'

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday that the visionary, creative and courageous youth of the country should focus on improving their lives and those of others.

Speaking on the sidelines of ‘Youth for Viksit Bharat – MY Bharat Youth Convention’ held at Thyagaraj Sports Complex here, she said, “I believe that the youth of the country, who are visionary, courageous, and creative, should work shoulder to shoulder with the nation to build both their own future and the future of the country. This event was organised for that purpose..."

She also appreciated that young achievers from different fields were honoured at the event.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In a message on X, she said, “Participated in the Youth for Viksit Bharat - MY Bharat Youth Convention with the Honourable Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Ji. The enthusiasm of the thousands of youth present here is the greatest strength of a developed India. Heartfelt congratulations to all the honoured young talents today, and best wishes for a bright future.”

In a message on X, CM Gupta wrote, “The opportunities and platforms that the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji has given you must be transformed into new achievements through your talent, hard work, and innovation.”

Bihar MLA Maithili Thakur also joined the programme and praised PM Narendra Modi for engaging the youth in nation-building.

She said, “The grand event, organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, was graced by the dignified presence of Union Minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya Ji, the Honourable Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Rekha Gupta Ji, and numerous distinguished guests.”

She said on X, “It was immensely heartening to witness the enthusiasm, energy, and unwavering commitment of the youth who gathered from every corner of the country toward building a developed India.”

“It is evident that India's youth are not merely the future but the driving force leading transformation in the present. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, who has placed the youth at the heart of the nation-building process,” she said.

“Under his leadership, young people have been empowered with opportunities, platforms, and confidence, enabling them to realise their dreams while accelerating the resolve for a developed India. Through such inspiring events, may the youth power continue to receive direction and opportunities unceasingly,” she said.