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  • /Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches Lakshmi Yojana portal for Rs 2,500 monthly aid to women

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches Lakshmi Yojana portal for Rs 2,500 monthly aid to women

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the registration portal for the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana at dly.delhi.gov.in. 

Published: Aug 01, 2026, 02:31 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 02:32 PM IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches Lakshmi Yojana portal for Rs 2,500 monthly aid to women
Image Credit: IANS. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta receives a warm welcome by women.

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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches Lakshmi Yojana portal for Rs 2,500 monthly aid to women
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