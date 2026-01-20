Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Launches 112 - One Number For Police, Fire And Ambulance: 5 Things Every Delhiite Must Know

Delhi residents will soon be able to access police, fire, ambulance, and disaster response services through a single emergency helpline number - 112. This major change aims to simplify emergency reporting, reduce confusion, and ensure faster response during critical situations.

The initiative, announced by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, follows the Ministry of Home Affairs’ notification to implement 112 as the national emergency number across India. Once fully operational in Delhi, citizens will no longer need to remember multiple helpline numbers during emergencies.

One Emergency Number for All Services

Under the new system, dialing 112 will instantly connect callers to the required emergency service, whether it is the Delhi Police, Fire Services, Ambulance, or Disaster Management teams.

Depending on the nature of the emergency, the system will automatically alert the relevant department, ensuring quick coordination and faster action. This unified approach is expected to significantly improve emergency response time across the capital.

Multiple Ways to Seek Help, Not Just Calls

The 112 emergency helpline will be accessible through multiple platforms, making it more inclusive and reliable in all situations. Citizens can seek help via:

Phone calls

Mobile application

Panic button

SMS

Online platforms

This feature is especially important in cases where victims are unable to speak or are in unsafe conditions, such as medical emergencies or distress situations.

ERSS 2.0: Technology Behind the 112 Helpline

The entire emergency response system will be powered by Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) 2.0, a modern and technology-driven platform.

All emergency requests - calls, app alerts, SMS, and online messages will be received at a single Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP). From here, authorities will manage and coordinate responses efficiently, avoiding delays caused by miscommunication.

Real-Time Location Tracking for Faster Response

One of the biggest advantages of ERSS 2.0 is automatic real-time location tracking. As soon as a call or alert is received, the system identifies the caller’s location without requiring them to explain it.

This allows the nearest police vehicle, ambulance, or fire tender to be dispatched immediately, reducing response time during the crucial golden hour.

Authorities will also be able to monitor:

Incident location

Vehicle dispatch status

Estimated arrival time

If a delay occurs, an alternative vehicle can be deployed instantly to ensure uninterrupted emergency assistance.

Improved Accountability and Better Coordination

The integrated 112 emergency system will allow control rooms to continuously monitor response actions, ensuring better accountability and transparency.

Instead of multiple calls to different departments, a single call to 112 will now trigger coordinated action among all emergency services. This reduces confusion, speeds up response, and improves overall public safety.

Phased Rollout Plan in Delhi

The Delhi government will implement the 112 emergency helpline in a phased manner to ensure a smooth transition:

Phase 1: Integration of existing emergency numbers into 112

Phase 2: Technical upgrades and system testing

Phase 3: Public awareness campaigns and training of call handlers

Phase 4: Evaluation and system refinement

This step-by-step approach will help citizens adapt to the new system without disruption.

A Major Step Towards a Safer Delhi

With the launch of the 112 unified emergency helpline, Delhi takes a major step towards faster, more efficient, and coordinated emergency response. Whether it’s the police, fire services, or ambulance, a single call is now enough to get help anytime, anywhere in the city. This initiative not only simplifies access to emergency services but also ensures greater safety, accountability, and peace of mind for every Delhiite.