Freedom from rounds of govt offices; 75 govt services now available for just Rs 30 at 7,000 centres across Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Saturday inaugurated several key IT initiatives at the Delhi Secretariat. She launched the CM Jan Sunwai Portal and mobile app, e-District services through the CSC Digital Seva Portal, and the online platform for EWS/DG/CWSN admissions.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Gupta stated that these initiatives have been introduced to enhance convenience for Delhi’s residents, inspired by the ‘Digital India’ vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said the objective is to empower citizens by making government services transparent, accessible and free from corruption.

Delhi’s Education Minister Ashish Sood, IT Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh, senior officials and other dignitaries were present.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Gupta said that through technology the government is bridging the gap between the administration and the people. The portals and apps launched today are not merely digital platforms, but a testament to the government’s commitment to ‘good governance’ and ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

CM Jan Sunwai Portal and mobile app

Providing detailed information about the CM Jan Sunwai Portal and app, Chief Minister Gupta said it will function as an integrated platform. Citizens will be able to register complaints related to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the Delhi Police, and all departments of the Delhi Government on a single platform. The system has been designed to be simple and user-friendly, ensuring that citizens can submit grievances without technical difficulty. Complaints, jurisdictions and departmental officers have already been mapped within the system.

Key features of the portal

Chief Minister Gupta stated that upon assuming office, she observed that while platforms existed for lodging complaints, there was no effective monitoring mechanism for their resolution. Complaints were often transferred between departments without clarity for applicants regarding timelines or levels of action. The CM Jan Sunwai Portal and app have been introduced to address this gap.

Citizens can register complaints through four modes: the online portal, mobile app, call centre (1902), and offline submission through the Chief Minister’s Office. A three-tier grievance redressal mechanism has been implemented, comprising the Grievance Redressal Officer (GRO), Appellate Authority (AA), and Final Appellate Authority (FAA).

Each complaint will be assigned a unique reference ID, and updates will be provided via SMS at every stage. Citizens can send reminders and link previous complaints to new submissions. If feedback on the resolution is negative, the case will be automatically escalated to a higher authority. The entire system is based on 100 per cent feedback-driven monitoring, ensuring accountability of officers at the field level.

Chief Minister Gupta added that physical Jan Sunwai sessions will continue. From the Chief Minister to district-level officers, all have been instructed to hold public hearings. However, through the digital platform, citizens will now be able to register grievances from anywhere. The portal symbolises a government committed not only to listening, but to delivering timely solutions.

EWS/DG/CWSN Admission Online Platform

Chief Minister Gupta stated that to ensure transparency and timely admissions in education, a new digital platform has been introduced for admissions under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG), and Children With Special Needs (CWSN) categories. The earlier outdated and insecure software has been replaced with a secure, cloud-based system. A comprehensive security audit was conducted prior to launch to ensure data protection and transparency.

To prevent fraud and duplication, Aadhaar-based identity verification and digital verification of birth certificates have been made mandatory. Income certificates will also be verified directly through an integrated online system, significantly reducing the scope for malpractice. This system will ensure that eligible children receive their rightful access to free education in private schools in a fair and transparent manner.

Chief Minister Gupta noted that this is a highly sensitive matter aimed at ensuring quality education for genuine beneficiaries. Previously, multiple forms were submitted for the same child and middlemen manipulated the system. With Aadhaar linkage, online applications, digital document verification and duplication control mechanisms, the entire process will now be transparent, swift and fair, effectively eliminating intermediaries.

The admission process will be fully online and transparent. Eligibility will be verified digitally, and seat allocation will be conducted through an automated system. Parents will receive real-time updates on application status. Reduced human intervention will curb corruption and unnecessary delays.

e-District Services through the CSC Digital Seva Portal

To bridge the digital divide and make services easily accessible, the government has integrated e-District services with the Common Service Centre (CSC) network. Citizens will no longer need to visit multiple government offices for minor tasks. Over 7,000 active CSC centres across Delhi will provide services locally.

Under this initiative, approximately 75 e-District services, including income, caste and residence certificates; birth and death certificates; services related to social welfare, food and civil supplies, labour, and education will be available. Each service will carry a nominal fee of Rs 30, ensuring transparency and equal accessibility. Chief Minister Gupta described this as a historic step that will curb financial exploitation by private cyber cafés and ensure affordable, simple and transparent government services across the capital.

Another step towards a Viksit Delhi

On the occasion, Chief Minister Gupta also announced that, for the first time, a comprehensive digital record of all Delhi Government assets has been created through an Asset Management Portal. Information regarding land, buildings, availability and encroachments can now be accessed on a single platform.

Through the ‘CM Pragati’ portal, all government projects are being monitored in real time. The current status of projects, approvals granted, pending files and reasons for delay are directly accessible at the Chief Minister’s level. This will accelerate execution, prevent cost escalation and safeguard public funds.



Speaking at the event, Delhi’s Education Minister Ashish Sood stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the government’s first year has been dedicated to establishing a transparent and corruption-free administration.

Amid various questions and allegations raised from time to time regarding the system, the Education Department, under the Chief Minister’s direction and in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), has developed a new digital portal for children under the EWS, DG and CWSN categories.

He said that the portal, developed under the guidance and supervision of the concerned department of the Government of India, has been designed to prevent duplication and any form of irregularity, ensure stronger security, and make the admission process fully transparent.

Sood further informed that the government provides crores of rupees every year to schools towards fees, uniforms and other expenses for children admitted under the EWS category. This is public money derived from taxpayers, and it is the government’s priority to ensure that these funds reach the rightful beneficiaries and that the benefits of schemes extend to the last person in the queue.

He added that, in line with the Prime Minister Modi’s mantra of ‘saturation’, eliminating duplication and rectifying systemic shortcomings is essential to ensure that every eligible person receives the full benefit of government schemes.



Delhi’s IT Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the government has completed one year marked by accelerated development and digital governance reforms. The CM Jan Sunwai Portal and app will enable citizens to lodge and track complaints online.

He added that a Cyber Crisis Management Plan has been implemented to strengthen the security of government websites and data. Over 200 departments are functioning through the e-Office system, promoting paperless governance, and all government websites have been integrated onto a unified platform. A WhatsApp-based service will soon be launched, allowing citizens to access information and services through chat.

How to register a complaint

The official web address of the Chief Minister's Jan Sunwai Portal’ is https://cmjansunwai.delhi.gov.in, where citizens can directly visit and lodge their complaints online. A mobile application titled ‘CM Jansunwai’ is also available, which Android users can download from the Google Play Store or via the official website.

To register a complaint, visit the website and click on the option ‘Register a Complaint’. You will be asked to enter your mobile number, on which an OTP will be sent for verification. After entering the OTP and proceeding further, you will be required to provide details related to your grievance, such as a description of the issue, the concerned department (for example, water, electricity, pension, etc.), and the relevant locality. Citizens may also upload supporting documents related to the complaint.

Once the complaint is submitted, a reference or registration number will be generated, which can be used to track the status of the grievance at any time. The portal also provides options to check complaint status, send reminders in case of delays, and submit feedback on the resolution. This enables citizens to monitor both the progress and the quality of grievance redressal.

In this manner, any citizen can lodge a complaint from home without visiting a government office and can regularly track its progress online.