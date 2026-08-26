/Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches Delhi Lakshmi Yojana; first 4,000 sanction letters distributed

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday launched the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana at Talkatora Stadium, advancing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for women’s empowerment and women-led development.
The launch ceremony was held in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Delhi BJP president and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra. Several Delhi ministers, MPs and other dignitaries also attended the event.
Among those present were Delhi ministers Kapil Mishra, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ashish Sood, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Pankaj Kumar Singh. Lok Sabha MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Manoj Tiwari, Yogendra Chandolia, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Bansuri Swaraj and Praveen Khandelwal were also present.
First 4,000 sanction letters distributed
The launch ceremony marked the distribution of the first 4,000 sanction letters to women eligible for benefits under the scheme.
Under the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, eligible women will receive Rs 2,500 per month directly into their bank accounts. The financial assistance is aimed at helping women meet their daily needs, support education and become more financially self-reliant.
Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that more than 9 lakh women have registered for the scheme so far. She said the overwhelming response reflects the trust and confidence of Delhi’s women in the initiative.
Gupta said the scheme is intended to strengthen the dignity, independence and financial empowerment of women across the national capital.
She further said that the Delhi Government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, remains committed to promoting the respect, empowerment and welfare of women while creating greater opportunities and support for women in Delhi.
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