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  • /Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches Delhi Lakshmi Yojana; first 4,000 sanction letters distributed

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches Delhi Lakshmi Yojana; first 4,000 sanction letters distributed

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, with the first 4,000 sanction letters distributed as eligible women are set to receive ₹2,500 monthly through direct bank transfers.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 04:42 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 04:42 PM IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches Delhi Lakshmi Yojana; first 4,000 sanction letters distributed

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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches Delhi Lakshmi Yojana; first 4,000 sanction letters distributed
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