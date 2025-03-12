Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta-Led BJP Government Moves To Withdraw Cases Against Lt Governor Filed By Previous AAP Govt
The new BJP-led government in Delhi has started withdrawing multiple court cases, marking a step towards resolving legal disputes with the Lieutenant Governor, who represents the Centre, sources said on Wednesday.
Trending Photos
The new BJP-led government in Delhi has started withdrawing multiple court cases, marking a step towards resolving legal disputes with the Lieutenant Governor, who represents the Centre, sources said on Wednesday.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement