Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta-Led Cabinet Approves Ayushman Bharat Scheme, Tabling Of CAG Files In Assembly

The Delhi cabinet led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday approved the implementation of the Central Government's Ayushman Bharat scheme and tabling of the 14 CAG reports in the first session of the new assembly. Addressing the media after the first cabinet meeting of the new government, CM Gupta said that the scheme will

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government did not allow the health scheme in the city, preventing the people from availing its benefits.

"In the first Cabinet meeting, we discussed and passed two agendas - to implement in Delhi the Ayushman Bharat scheme with Rs 5 lakhs top up and tabling of 14 CAG reports in the first seating of the Assembly," said Gupta.

CM Rekha Gupta said that the 14 CAG reports have not been tabled in the House by the last government and those reports will be tabled in the first meeting of the House.

Reacting to the Cabinet decisions, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, "We had promised to implement Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the first cabinet during the election campaign and today BJP Chief Minister Mrs. Rekha Gupta has fulfilled the BJP's public resolution related to health. Soon we will start working on the entire election manifesto. The biggest difference between the BJP government and the previous Aam Aadmi Party government is that this is a government dedicated to the aspirations of the people, whose Chief Minister and all ministers will work by dividing the work among themselves."

Sachdeva said that by performing the aarti of Yamuna ji, the BJP government has reiterated its resolve to clean the Yamuna in a time bound manner. Earlier this evening, whole Delhi cabinet including CM Gupta performed aarti at Yamuna river bank.

"In the previous Arvind Kejriwal government, the Chief Minister was without a department, most of the ministers looked after minor departments and one or two ministers looked after all the important departments due to which there was administrative inactivity and corruption was rampant. Now the Delhi government will fulfill the resolution of developed Delhi by creating coordination between Municipal Corporation, DDA and the remaining two municipal bodies," said Sachdeva.