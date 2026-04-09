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NewsIndiaDelhi CM Rekha Gupta, LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu visit Yamuna stretch for inspection
YAMUNA CLEANING

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu visit Yamuna stretch for inspection

The Delhi Government is working with real-time assessment, accountability and firm execution, ensuring that every step leads to a cleaner, healthier and more vibrant Yamuna for the city.

|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 01:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu visit Yamuna stretch for inspection

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joined Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu for an inspection visit along the Yamuna stretch at Vasudev Ghat and Yamuna Bazar Ghat, reviewing cleanliness, infrastructure and the pace of ongoing rejuvenation works. With clear directions on timely execution and quality, desilting activities are being accelerated and pre-monsoon preparations are being aligned for completion on schedule.

The Delhi Government is working with real-time assessment, accountability and firm execution, ensuring that every step leads to a cleaner, healthier and more vibrant Yamuna for the city. On X, the LG Delhi handle posted that "given the vulnerability of these ghats to flooding, a comprehensive review of monsoon preparedness and the ongoing efforts towards Yamuna rejuvenation was undertaken."

Sandhu said that it is encouraging to note that the Delhi Development Authority has made significant progress in rejuvenating several ghats, including Vasudev Ghat. "This eco-friendly, sustainable model must now be scaled and replicated across the entire 52 km stretch of Yamuna floodplains in Delhi through a coordinated and collective effort by all concerned departments," he wrote.

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Lt governor Sandhu further said, "Based on extensive public feedback received over the past month, addressing the twin challenges of Yamuna pollution and air quality has emerged as an absolute and non-negotiable priority. These issues demand urgent, mission-mode action for the well-being of both present and future generations. Going forward, it remains essential for the government to actively engage with national and international experts to incorporate global best practices and innovative solutions into this critical mission." 

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