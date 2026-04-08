Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, LG Tarunjeet Singh Sandhu inspect Yamuna ghats, review cleanup works

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with Lieutenant Governor Tarunjeet Singh Sandhu, visited Vasudev Ghat and Yamuna Bazaar Ghat to review cleanliness, infrastructure, and ongoing rejuvenation works.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that all works are completed within the stipulated timelines. She also instructed that desilting activities be accelerated in mission mode and that all preparations be completed before the monsoon.

The Chief Minister said that the Yamuna is a symbol of faith and heritage, and ensuring clean, safe, and well-maintained riverbanks remains a top priority. She added that the commitment to a clean Yamuna is being implemented on the ground with full dedication.

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Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has allocated Rs 22,236 crore or around 21.44 per cent of Budget 2026–27 for improving air quality and for green initiatives, including clean Yamuna, to secure pollution-free future for the next generation, an official said on Sunday.

Highlighting key features of the 'Green Budget' for 2026–27, the official said in a statement that of the total state budget of Rs 1,03,700 crore, Rs 22,236 crore have been allotted to 17 departments receiving phased allocations to ensure coordinated action across sectors.

"The Chief Minister said all departmental expenditures will now be mapped against green objectives, ensuring that spending aligns directly with environmental outcomes," the statement said.

The largest share Rs 6,485 crore has been allocated to the Delhi Jal Board for the Yamuna clean-up and expansion of water treatment infrastructure.

The Transport Department has been allotted Rs 4,758 crore to scale up electric buses and strengthen a cleaner public transport system.