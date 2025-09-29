Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Praises PM Modi’s Bold Moves, Including Op SindoorDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Praises PM Modi’s Bold Moves, Including Op Sindoor

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong decisions on issues related to Operation Sindoor, Surgical Strike, Article 370 and Triple Talaq.

“PM Modi’s strong decisions are an inspiration for all party workers,” she said, speaking at an event to launch a new office for the Delhi BJP.

She said it was a matter of pride that the new Delhi BJP office is being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said the new office will inspire the cadre and encourage them to do their best for the public and the party.

Earlier, before inaugurating the Delhi BJP’s new office, PM Modi praised the city leaders’ struggles in the past and hoped the new premises would infuse new energy in the outfit.

In a post on social media X, PM Modi said, “The history of BJP workers in Delhi has been a unique example of struggle and dedication. Amidst every challenge, they not only kept the organisation alive but also made an extraordinary contribution to strengthening it.”

“I am fully confident that the permanent state office built for them will infuse the organisation with new strength, new direction, and renewed self-confidence,” he said.

In the morning, CM Gupta, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and other leaders offered prayers at the new office at 5, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, a few hundred metres away from the National BJP office on the same road.

The new Delhi BJP office, a five-storey building, has been constructed in South Indian architectural style on a plot of around 825 square meters.

The basement of the new office has car parking, ground-floor conference room, reception hall and canteen.

On the first floor, there is an auditorium with a seating capacity of 300 people. On the second floor, there are rooms for the various fronts and staff of the party.

The third floor has been designated for the offices of the state vice president, general secretary and secretary.

On the fourth floor, there are rooms for leaders from other states, while on the fifth floor, there are offices for the state BJP president and state organisation general secretary, as well as the offices of Delhi MPs.

The journey of state BJP or Jan Sangh leaders started from Naya Bazar after Independence.

During the days of the Jana Sangh, politics was conducted from the office in Naya Bazar in the Walled City. After this, the first office after the establishment of the BJP was built in Ajmeri Gate.

Later, it shifted to 20, Rakabganj Road before finally reaching 14, Pandit Pant Marg near Parliament, where it has remained for the past 35 years.