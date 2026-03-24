Delhi CM Rekha Gupta presents Rs 1,03,700 crore Budget for 2026-27

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented the annual budget for the 2026–27 financial year in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday, proposing a total outlay of Rs 1,03,700 crore.

This marks her second budget for the national capital. The Speaker of the Assembly, Vijender Gupta, congratulated her, saying, “The CM, Rekha Gupta, is presenting Budget 2026–27. Congratulations to her; it is her second Delhi budget.”

Addressing the Assembly, CM Gupta highlighted Delhi’s resilience and economic strength, saying, “Our city, Delhi, has a unique identity, which is its creative power—how it was degraded again and again and yet stood firm and succeeded.” She added, “Delhi saw a difficult phase for many years. Despite facing corruption, small-mindedness, and vote bank politics in the past few years, Delhi is now progressing rapidly… where not only announcements are made, but actions and developments are visible not just in data but in the lives of people. Delhi is progressing at a triple-engine speed.”

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CM Gupta also elaborated on Delhi’s economic performance, stating, “The Economic Survey clarifies that in Delhi, enterprising citizens and a vibrant economy achieved development faster than the national average. However, structural weaknesses and a culture of freebies during 2021–22, 2023–24, and 2025 affected growth. During this period, Delhi’s startups and high-skill manpower moved away from the city, which caused a decline in revenue and stagnation in per capita income compared to the national ratio. In 2024–25, Delhi’s GSDP grew by 8.9 per cent to Rs 12.13 lakh crore, and in 2025–26, it is expected to grow by 9.8 per cent to reach Rs 13.27 lakh crore.”

She credited the progress to central guidance, stating, “This is the impact of our vision, and PM Narendra Modi’s guidance and far-sighted vision have made Delhi’s economic growth remarkable.”

On fiscal achievements, CM Gupta said, “In 2024–25, Delhi’s contribution to national GDP increased from 3.67 per cent to a projected 3.72 per cent in 2025–26. Under our government, per capita income has crossed Rs 5 lakh, and by 2025–26, it may reach Rs 5.3 lakh. Delhi is now ranked third in the country in per capita income.”

The revised budget estimate for FY 2025–26 was Rs 99,310 crore, with Rs 66,710 crore for revenue expenditure and Rs 32,600 crore for capital expenditure. CM Gupta recalled, “Last year, I presented a historic budget of Rs one lakh crore. For a decade, capital expenditure in Delhi was limited to Rs 7,000–15,000 crore, which was insufficient. We broke this trend, and in 2025–26, capital expenditure increased to Rs 28,115 crore, a historic jump.”

For FY 2026–27, the proposed budget of Rs 1,03,700 crore includes Rs 74,000 crore from tax revenue, Rs 900 crore from non-tax revenue, Rs 3,931 crore from centrally sponsored schemes, Rs 592 crore from the Central Road Fund, and Rs 16,700 crore through market borrowing at low interest rates.

CM Gupta highlighted infrastructure priorities, saying, “Our goal is seamless connectivity, climate-resilient corridors, and technically safe roads. For overall development, I propose a budget of Rs 5,921 crore for the PWD department and Rs 7,887 crore for the Urban Development and Housing Department.” She added, “Delhi has 1,400 kilometres of roads. Last year, we built 400 kilometres. This year, we aim to carpet 750 kilometres end-to-end, making Delhi’s roads dust-free.”

The CM emphasised environmental priorities, stating, “We presented Delhi’s budget as a ‘green budget’ this year, reviewing every scheme with a green lens. In every vision, we have prioritised the environment and future generations. Twenty-one per cent of the whole budget is allocated for green initiatives, which will improve the environment. This budget represents a historic shift in thinking and balances resources with the needs of Mother Earth.”

This budget reflects the government’s focus on sustainable development, infrastructure expansion, and continued economic growth for the capital.