Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Receives Death Threat, Accused Apprehended In Ghaziabad

New Delhi: In a shocking turn of events, a man issued a death threat to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, sparking a swift response from law enforcement agencies. The accused, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, made the threatening call to the Ghaziabad police control room late Thursday night.

Delhi Police's North West District team, in collaboration with Ghaziabad police, launched a joint investigation and successfully apprehended the accused from Ghaziabad.

The police said, "The person who threatened to kill Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been apprehended from Ghaziabad by the team of Special Staff of Delhi Police North West District."

Earlier, on Friday, the Delhi Police informed about the incident and said, "Last night, a person called the PCR of Ghaziabad Police and issued a death threat to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. North West District Police received this information from Ghaziabad Police late at night. Currently, Ghaziabad and Delhi Police are searching for the accused."

Following the threat, Rekha Gupta's security was enhanced. This incident comes after recent email threats about bomb attacks on government buildings, which were later found to be false.