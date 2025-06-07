Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2912313https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-cm-rekha-gupta-receives-death-threat-accused-apprehended-in-ghaziabad-2912313.html
NewsIndia
REKHA GUPTA

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Receives Death Threat, Accused Apprehended In Ghaziabad

 In a shocking turn of events, a man issued a death threat to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, sparking a swift response from law enforcement agencies. The accused, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, made the threatening call to the Ghaziabad police control room late Thursday night.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2025, 10:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Receives Death Threat, Accused Apprehended In Ghaziabad Delhi CM Rekha Gupta/ Photo: X

New Delhi: In a shocking turn of events, a man issued a death threat to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, sparking a swift response from law enforcement agencies. The accused, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, made the threatening call to the Ghaziabad police control room late Thursday night.

Delhi Police's North West District team, in collaboration with Ghaziabad police, launched a joint investigation and successfully apprehended the accused from Ghaziabad.

The police said, "The person who threatened to kill Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been apprehended from Ghaziabad by the team of Special Staff of Delhi Police North West District."

Earlier, on Friday, the Delhi Police informed about the incident and said, "Last night, a person called the PCR of Ghaziabad Police and issued a death threat to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. North West District Police received this information from Ghaziabad Police late at night. Currently, Ghaziabad and Delhi Police are searching for the accused."

Following the threat, Rekha Gupta's security was enhanced. This incident comes after recent email threats about bomb attacks on government buildings, which were later found to be false.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK